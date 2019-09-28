UNK Cruises To Win

Kearney, Neb. – Senior outside hitter Julianne Jackson and junior right side MK Wolfe had 11 kills apiece and third-ranked Nebraska-Kearney held Central Oklahoma to a negative hitting percentage to win in three sets (-15, -10, -11) Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center.

The Lopers improve to 13-0 (3-0) while the Bronchos fall to 10-4 (2-2). This marks the 650th win at UNK for head coach Rick Squiers (650-88). In his 21st season, 363 of the wins have come in Kearney, 204 on the road and 83 at neutral sites. ​

UNK used 67 digs and 4.0 team blocks to limit UCO to -.009 efficiency (20-21-116). The ‘Chos didn’t help themselves with 17 unforced errors as well as seven miscues from the service line. This marks the third opponent in 2019 to hit below zero against the stingy Loper defense.

Kearney, hitting .281 as a team to trail just three times all afternoon, got kills from just five players but each recorded at least five.

Jackson (Bonner Springs, Kan.) reached her kill total in 30 attempts (.300 pct.) while also providing 14 digs and two blocks. Wolfe (Omaha Marian) tallied her 11 kills in 27 attempts (.296 pct.) and dug up four balls. Finally, junior defensive specialist Mo Schafer (Stuart) had 10 digs, freshman outside Kamryn Schuler (Gretna) had seven kills and hit .375 with junior setter Maddie Squiers (Kearney Catholic) at 35 assists and a team-best 18 digs.

UNK heads to nationally-ranked Central Missouri and Northwest Missouri State next weekend.