UNK Drops To Fourth In Poll

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team dropped a spot to fourth in the latest regular season edition of the 2019 AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 poll. UNK (13-0) went 2-0 last weekend, sweeping both winless Newman and Central Oklahoma.

The Lopers, one of 12 Central Region teams in the poll, tallied 1,020 points this time around. West Region members Cal State San Bernardino (1,142 points; 39 first place) and Western Washington (1,103; six first place) remain first and second, respectively. Besides UNK, the other ranked Central teams are Minnesota-Duluth (No. 3; one first place), Washburn (No. 5), Concordia-St. Paul (No. 7), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 8), Northern State (No. 9), Northwest Missouri State (No. 10), St. Cloud State (No. 12), Central Missouri (No. 13), Wayne State (No. 15), Sioux Falls (No. 19) and Upper Iowa (No. 22). Two other Central squads are among those in “others receiving votes” as well. UNK has an extremely tough week, facing UCM (8-4) on Friday night and Northwest (11-1) on Saturday afternoon.