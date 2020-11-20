UNK Ends Shortened Football Season

Kearney, Neb. – The football game between Nebraska-Kearney and Missouri Western State scheduled for this Saturday (Nov. 21) at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field has been canceled and will not be made up.

The Lopers (2-0) were notified by the Griffons (0-2) late Thursday night about the change in plans. Both schools had Nov. 14 games called off due to the on-going COVID pandemic.

UNK now gets some time off before starting winter conditioning in January and then spring ball in mid-March. The 2021 season starts with a home date against Missouri Southern State (Sept. 2 or Sept. 4).