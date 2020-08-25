UNK Athletics Launches New APP

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney Athletic Department announced today (Aug. 25) a new mobile app for Loper fans. Developed in partnership with From Now On, the new UNK Athletics app will feature recent news, team information, and all things Loper athletic related. “UNK Athletics has found a platform to connect with our fans in a way that’s never been done before. The new fan app will significantly enhance the way our fans will be able to follow your Lopers. We are excited to provide quicker access to exclusive digital content, such as team rosters, booster club information, and ticket sales,” said UNK Athletics Director Marc Bauer.

The new UNK Athletics app will serve as a one-stop-shop location for fans to access gamed ay content like multimedia, schedules, stats, roster and fan guides. The new app will also feature new promotional offers for fans from various Loper Athletics sponsors. Other schools apart of the From Now on family include Xavier, Marquette, South Dakota State and MIAA-member Newman. “The fan app will notify and connect everyone on game day through real-time updates about promotional offers and put a digital program in the palm of your hand. Ultimately, our goal has been to have a way to directly communicate with our fans daily and continue to find ways to upgrade the fan experience. We value our fans, and this new interactive app is a game-changer,” Bauer said.

The start of the Loper 2020-21 season is currently being stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic. The first day of fall semester was Aug. 24 with Loper fall /winter sports teams not scheduled to practice until at least Sept. 1. The MIAA will decide on Oct. 1 about official start dates for the winter sports of basketball, wrestling and track & field. The UNK swim team is allowed to compete the semester as they are an affiliate member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC). Fans can download the new UNK Athletics app today (type in “UNK Athletics”) from both the App Store and Google Play, or by going here: https://unk.app.link/launch