UNK Men’s Basketball Signs Three

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head men’s basketball coach Kevin Lofton announced today that guards Cam Binder and Sean Evans will hit the courts for the Lopers next winter. Binder (Auburn) and Evans (Legend H.S./Parker, Colo.) are the team’s second and third recruits to date, following the signing of New Zealand forward Sean Murphy last month. UNK’s current roster features four seniors in guards Sam Morris, RJ Pair and Jake Walker and post Austin Luger. The NCAA Division II Presidents Council has granted an eligibility waiver (i.e. a “free year”) for winter sport student-athletes this year due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. “We’ll continue to evaluate the guys we have in our program but we definitely need another big with Austin being a senior and having only one year left,” Lofton said.

Binder (6-1, 190 lbs.) has helped the Auburn Bulldogs win the last two Class C-1 state titles. Prior to this title run, which includes a current 46-game win streak, Auburn hadn’t made the state tournament in 34 years. The 2020 KMAland Nebraska Player of the Year, Binder entered his senior season with career averages of 18 points, five assists and five rebounds per game. “Cam will bring in a lot of toughness .. he has a great work ethic, has a really high basketball IQ and can shoot the basketball. That’s something I think every basketball coach wants on their roster,” Lofton said. A standout linebacker on the football team who recorded a team-best 119 tackles this past fall, Binder hit two game-winning shots in the 2019 state tournament (first round and finals). Finally, the all-time leading scorer in AHS history is a multiple all-state selection.

Evans (6-3, 180 lbs.) earned second-team all-conference honors last season after sinking 39 three pointers in 24 games. Helping Legend win 15 games, he averaged 10.1 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals as a junior. In the off season he is a member of the Chauncey Billups Select team. “Sean is a combo guard who is strong bodied. He can play at all three levels … he can shoot the three, he has the ability to get all the way to the basket and, like Cam, has a high basketball IQ, a strong work ethic and a great attitude,” Lofton said. UNK (4-6) upset No. 16/22 Missouri Western State last night and will host defending national champion Northwest Missouri State (7-1) Saturday at 4 p.m.