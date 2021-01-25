class="post-template-default single single-post postid-510646 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
UNK Moves Events

BY Peter Yasvac | January 25, 2021
Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney/Fort Hays State women’s basketball game and the Nebraska-Kearney/Central Missouri wrestling dual have changed dates and locations due to the recent winter storm.

UNK (12-0) and Hays (9-2) were scheduled to makeup a December game on Tuesday, January 26. That contest will now be played on Thursday, January 28, at 5:30 p.m. The two teams will play their regularly scheduled contest Saturday in Kansas.

With that change the wrestling dual between the No. 2 Lopers (7-3) and Mules (0-4) on Thursday will move from the Health & Sports Center to Cushing Coliseum. Start time was set for 6 p.m. but is now TBD.

