UNK Moves Up To 3rd In Rankings

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska Kearney wrestling team moved up one spot to third in the latest regular season edition of the Division II National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Top 25 poll.

This poll is a tournament power index (TPI) ranking as teams receive points for individuals ranked. UNK has six ranked among the 10 weight classes, good for 72 points and the third spot. The next rankings will be released Wednesday, February 19.

St. Cloud State, having won four of the last five national titles, remains number one. The Huskies have 103 points with McKendree of Illinois (80) just ahead of the Lopers. Pittsburgh-Johnstown and Notre Dame (Ohio), respectively, round out the top five.

Individually, junior Josh Portillo (Clarion, Ia.) remains number one at 125 pounds thanks to 20-6 record with 10 tech falls. Also in the top five in their respective weight class is graduate student Anthony Mancini (4th/184 lbs.), senior Jarrod Hinrichs (5th/285 lbs.), junior Matt Malcom (2nd/165 lbs.), and junior Wesley Dawkins (4th/133 lbs.). Finally junior Jonathan Killingsworth is up to 11th at 141 pounds.

UNK hosts the Midwest Duals this weekend and the varsity face unranked Western Colorado and New Mexico Highlands on Saturday as well as Northwest Kansas Tech, a junior college program. On Friday a team of “Loper Reserves” will dual York, Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, and a NEO A&M reserve squad.