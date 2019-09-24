class="post-template-default single single-post postid-409750 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
UNK Moves Up To Number 3

BY Peter Yazvac/Sports Information | September 24, 2019
Lopers Up To 3rd-Photo Courtesy UNK Sports

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team moved up three spots to third in the latest regular season edition of the 2019 AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 poll. UNK (11-0) went 2-0 last weekend, sweeping Emporia State and then-No. 3 Washburn. The Lopers, one of 12 Central Region teams in the poll, tallied 1,010 points this time around. West Region members Cal State San Bernardino (1,143 points; 40 first place) and Western Washington (1,102; five first place) remain first and second, respectively.

Besides UNK, the other ranked Central teams are Minnesota-Duluth (No. 4), Washburn (No. 5), Concordia-St. Paul (No. 7), Northern State (No. 8), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 9), Northwest Missouri State (No. 11), Central Missouri (No. 14), St. Cloud State (No. 15), Wayne State (No. 17), Sioux Falls (No. 19) and Upper Iowa (No. 23). Four other Central squads are among those in “others receiving votes” including Central Oklahoma. UNK hosts Newman (0-11, 0-2) and UCO (9-3, 1-1) this weekend at the Health & Sports Center.

