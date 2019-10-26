UNK Now 23-0 On The Season

Kearney, Neb. – Ten different players registered a kill to help second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney breeze by Newman (-11, -9, -19) Saturday afternoon in Wichita.

UNK (23-0, 14-0) remains unbeaten while the Jets (1-22, 1-13) see a modest one-match win streak come to an end. NU picked up just its third win over the last two years when it got by Fort Hays State in five sets Friday night.

There was going to be no repeat of that effort as the Lopers out hit the Jets .330 to .112. For good measure Kearney served up nine aces, managed 10 more digs and didn’t trail all afternoon.

Junior middle Anna Squiers (Kearney Catholic) paced the Blue & Gold with 10 kills in 17 attempts, good for a sizzling .588 percentage. Bennington freshman middle Michaela Bartels added six kills and hit .364 with Omaha junior right side MK Wolfe at eight kills, seven digs and two blocks. She now is up to 965 career digs; older sister Annie managed 1,214 in her tenure.

Finally junior setter Maddie Squiers (Kearney Catholic) had 32 assists, eight digs, five aces and four kills in four swings with sophomore libero Lindsay Nottlemann (Lincoln Pius X) having a team-high 11 digs.

UNK hosts the Sterling College Warriors on Tuesday night.