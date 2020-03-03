UNK Places Five On MIAA All Conference Squad

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney has placed five on the 2019-20 All-MIAA women’s basketball team.

The squad, voted upon by the league’s 14 head coaches, was announced today. Coaches cannot vote for their own players. ​

Sophomore post Brooke Carlson (Elkhorn) makes the second-team, graduate transfer point guard Haley Simental (Pueblo West, Colo.) is on the third-team with junior guard Kelsey Sanger (Crofton), sophomore forward Maegan Holt (Council Bluffs, Ia.) and sophomore wing Klaire Kirsch (Rapid City, SD) receiving honorable mention. Sanger becomes the first Loper to make the All-MIAA team three times in a career with Carlson earning h.m. honors as a freshman. This is the first all-league selection for Simental, Holt and Kirsch.

Entering the MIAA Tournament on Friday afternoon, Carlson leads UNK in scoring (12.4) and is second in both rebounds (5.9) and blocks (20). Tied for the lead in field goal percentage (54.8) she has been in double figures 20 times and posted two double doubles. Finally Carlson is one of two Lopers to have been named MIAA Player of the Week this winter.

Next Simental comes in at 10.8 points, 3.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Leading UNK in threes made (56), three-point percentage (43.4) and minutes (26.9), she has scored in double figures 15 times including four 20-point efforts.

​Joining Kirsch as one of UNK’s defensive stoppers Sanger is part of a starting five that hasn’t changed all season. She almost has a two-to-one assist to turnover ratio while averaging 6.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. Sanger also is shooting a team-best 84.4 percent at the line. ​

Moving inside this year to help replace the injured Shiloh McCool Holt comes in at 10.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Second on the team in offensive rebounds with 53 she has been in double digits 18 times and is shooting 48% from the field. Finally, Kirsch is among the league’s top rebounders, currently at 8.2 per game and leading in defensive caroms (205). That is 45 more than the next player. Having a team-best five double doubles she also supplies 7.4 points, 2.7 assists, and 1.6 steals a night while having the third most threes (30) on the Lopers.

Central Missouri picked up the Player (senior Megan Skaggs), Co-Defensive (junior Nija Collier) and Coach (Dave Slifer) of the Year. Emporia State’s Tre’Zure Jobe is the top Freshman with teammate and senior Jessica Wayne the Co-Defensive P.O.Y.

UNK (25-5) is the third seed in the 10-team MIAA Tourney and faces sixth-seed Missouri Western State (21-7) Friday at 2:15 p.m. in a second round game. That game can be heard on 93.1 KRVN FM, The River.