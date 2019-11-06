class="post-template-default single single-post postid-419087 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
UNK Ranked First In Regional Rankings

UNK Ranked First In Regional Rankings

BY Peter Yazvac/Sports Information | November 6, 2019
Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team is ranked first in the first edition of the NCAA Regional Rankings.

These rankings determine the 64-teams (eight teams from Division II’s eight regions) that make up the NCAA Tournament field. They’ll be released the next two Wednesday’s until the field is announced on Monday, November 25.

The AVCA National Division II Top 25 poll has no bearing on these rankings. This week, the Central has 12 teams in the Top 25 including nine of the top 14; UNK is currently ranked second.

The MIAA, along with the GAC (Great American Conference) and NSIC (Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference), make up the Central Region. Conference tournament winners receive an automatic bid to the NCAA’s with the top seed hosting the Central Regional December 5-7.

Below are the complete region rankings; note matches against NAIA competition don’t count in a team’s overall record. UNK (27-0, 17-0) is at Missouri Western State on Saturday night.

Rank School In-Region Record Overall D2 Record
1. Nebraska-Kearney 23-0  24-0
2. Minnesota-Duluth 17-2  20-3
3. Concordia-St. Paul  15-3  19-4
4. Northern State 20-3  20-3
5. St. Cloud State 14-4  19-4
6. Washburn  18-2  22-2
7. Central Missouri 14-5  18-7
8. Northwest Missouri State 16-6  18-6
9. Wayne State  15-5  19-5
10. Winona State  11-5  18-5
