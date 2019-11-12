UNK Remains 2nd In AVCA Rankings

The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team remained second in the latest edition of the 2019 AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 poll. UNK (28-0) went 2-0 last week and finishes up the regular season at home this weekend against Missouri Southern State (13-15) and Pittsburg State (13-14). The eight-team MIAA Tournament runs from November 21-23 (Thurs.-Sat.) in Kansas City with pairings announced Saturday after the conclusion of all regular season matches.

The Lopers, one of 12 Central Region teams in the Top 21, tallied 1,107 points this time around and also garnered three first place votes. West Region member Cal State San Bernardino (1,147 points) is 22-0 and the nation’s only other undefeated squad. The Coyotes received 43 first place votes and have been number one the past eight weeks. They host Chico State (15-8) and Stanislaus State (13-11) this weekend to conclude their regular season. Besides UNK, the other ranked Central teams are Washburn (No. 3), Minnesota-Duluth (No. 5), Concordia-St. Paul (No. 6), Northern State (No. 7), St. Cloud State (No. 9), Central Missouri (No. 10), Wayne State (No. 13), Winona State (No. 16), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 17), Northwest Missouri State (No. 19), and Upper Iowa (No. 21). Three other Central squads are among those in “others receiving votes.”