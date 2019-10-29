UNK Remains 2nd In Poll

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-417057 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Peter Yazvac/Sports Information | October 29, 2019
Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball team remained second in the latest regular season edition of the 2019 AVCA (American Volleyball Coaches Association) Division II Top 25 poll. UNK (23-0) went 3-0 last weekend and has three home matches coming up, starting tomorrow night against NAIA Sterling College. The Lopers, one of 11 Central Region teams in the Top 16, tallied 1,104 points this time around and also garnered a first place vote. West Region member Cal State San Bernardino (1,149 points) is 19-0 and the nation’s only other undefeated squad. The Coyotes received 45 first place votes and have been number one the past six weeks. They are at Cal State L.A. (14-5) and Cal State Dominguez Hills (11-7) this weekend.

Besides UNK, the other ranked Central teams are Minnesota-Duluth (No. 3), Washburn (No. 4), Concordia-St. Paul (No. 6), Northern State (No. 7), Central Missouri (No. 9), St. Cloud State (No. 11), Wayne State (No. 12), Northwest Missouri State (No. 14), ), Southwest Minnesota State (No. 15), Winona State (No. 16), and Upper Iowa (No. 22). Two other Central squads are among those in “others receiving votes.” UNK faces Northwest on Friday and Central Mo on Saturday after the Lopers host the Mules in football in the afternoon.

