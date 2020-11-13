UNK Signs Talented Class

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head volleyball coach Rick Squiers announced today the names of five high school seniors who’ll hit the courts for the Lopers in the fall of 2021. They are outside hitter Katy Lindner (Pleasanton), defensive specialist/libero Paige Lukasiewicz (St. Paul; pronounced luka-sav-itch), setter Peyton Neff (North Platte H.S.), middle blocker Lily Novacek (Kearney H.S.; , and outside hitter Asha Regier (Newton, Kan. UNK’s current 25-player roster features a stellar senior class and 10 sophomores.

The NCAA Division II Presidents Council has granted an eligibility waiver (i.e. a “free year”) for fall sport student-athletes this year due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. “We could not be more excited about the class of 2021. This group is talented both on the court and in the classroom,” Squiers said. “Kudos to Coach Steph Brand and staff for navigating a strange recruiting season to ultimately assemble an outstanding group.” UNK’s spring season is still taking shape and will roughly run from the end of February until mid-April. A schedule should be available by the end of the calendar year.