UNK Soccer Falls At Home

Kearney, Neb. – Emporia State scored off two corner kicks to down Nebraska-Kearney, 2-0, Friday night at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium.

This was UNK’s (1-4-2) final non-conference game of the fall. The Lopers, Washburn, Fort Hays and Emporia are all in a four-team pod. The first time UNK play these schools they do not count in the league standings; the second time around they games will count and earn points for the MIAA Tournament.

Emporia (5-2-0), now with 14 goals this fall, struck pay dirt four minutes before halftime when sophomore forward Aislinn Hughes scored from seven yards out. After a teammate set up for a corner, the loose ball found another Hornet and then went to Hughes who now has two goals to date.

Early in the second half the same misfortune struck UNK again as senior forward Kennedy Hoffman tallied a rebound shot in the 62nd minute. Sophomore Emily Goodrow lined up for the corner and while a header by junior Kailey Corr was stopped by senior keeper Allie Prososki (Kearney Catholic) the rebound couldn’t be corralled for the Loper defense

The Hornets finished with an 18-2 advantage in shots and a 4-3 margin in corners. Hughes (four) and freshman Mackenzie Dimarco (three) combined for seven shots with sophomore keeper Jillian Patton making two saves to improve to 5-2. Freshman Ariella Mesa (Olathe, Kan.) and Katie Shields (Omaha Mercy) had the shots for Kearney.

UNK faces Washburn Sunday afternoon. The Ichabods (4-1-0) were at Fort Hays on Friday night; the ‘Bods downed UNK 1-0 last weekend in Topeka.

—————–

Peter Yazvac