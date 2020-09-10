UNK To Hold Fall Practices

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney football team will hold a “Blue-Gold” game in conjunction with 2020 Homecoming festivities on Saturday, Oct. 10. The Lopers begin a series of 15 official team practices on Tuesday, September 15. UNK will workout for 30 days, culminating with a final practice on Thursday, Oct. 15. The month-long session will also include scrimmages on two Saturday mornings (Sept. 26 and Oct. 3). All practices and scrimmages are open to the public.

The format of the Blue-Gold game will be known closer to Oct. 10 and based on the overall health of the team. The event will begin at 3 p.m. and likely run for two hours. Cost of admission will be $5 per person. UNK Athletics will announce similar events for women’s soccer and volleyball next week.