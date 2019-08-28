UNK To Hold Scrimmages

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney volleyball and soccer teams will hold its final scrimmages this week in preparation for the start of the regular season on Friday, September 6. Both events are free and open to the public. On the court, the 11th-ranked Lopers will have its annual Blue/White scrimmage on Wednesday night starting at six. The event will consist of four sets to 25 points and a roster of 24 players will be divided to create the teams. UNK upset Wyoming, 3-1, in Cheyenne last Saturday night in its first scrimmage of the fall.

Three days later the soccer team battles an Elkhorn Soccer club team at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and will go the full 90 minutes. UNK faced an Omaha Soccer Club last Saturday in its first scrimmage. Both squads start the year with home tournaments, volleyball having the Loper Preseason Invite (Sept. 6-7) and soccer hosting the UNK Fall Classic (Sept. 6 & Sept. 8).