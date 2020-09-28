UNK to host high school Cross Country event

Kearney, Neb. – The annual UNK High School Cross Country Invitational will be held today at the Kearney Country Club.

The meet allows teams from around the state a chance to run the state championship course. Teams are limited to entering 10 runners this year with start times also being adjusted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students (10 & under free) and senior citizens. All proceeds go to benefit UNK cross country and track.

Spectators are expected to wear masks and practice social distancing. In addition, coaches, fans and parents should plan to meet runners at the top of the hill north of the finish area. This is an effort to avoid a crowd behind the finish line. Finally, there will be no awards ceremony and results will not be posted but can be found at www.heartlandtiming.com.

For more information go to the meet web page.

Meet Schedule

12:00 PM – Class D Boys

12:30 PM – Class D Girls

1:30 PM – Class B Boys

2:00 PM – Class B Girls

3:00 PM – Class C Boys

3:30 PM – Class C Girls

4:30 PM – Class A Boys

5:00 PM – Class A Girls