UNK To Host Northeastern State

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney football team looks to bounce back when it hosts the Northeastern State RiverHawks this today at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

UNK (2-2) hasn’t won a Homecoming game since a 55-14 decision over Western Colorado during the 2011 season, the Lopers last go-around in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC). This also marks the first October Homecoming date since October 2, 2010.

This will be just the 10th all-time meeting with NSU (Tahlequah, Okla.). UNK has taken the last two meetings to grab a 5-4 series lead. The most memorable game came in 1980 when the schools met in an NAIA playoff game. NSU came out on top 14-0 that day in Oklahoma before falling to Elon (N.C.) in the national title game.

Last year in Oklahoma UNK rolled up 538 yards and rushed for six touchdowns to win 49-7. The Lopers scored 14 points in three different quarters, led 21-7 at the break and had seven different players run for at least 30 yards. Northeastern is (0-4) this season under new head coach JJ Eckert.