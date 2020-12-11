UNK Track Begins Saturday

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney indoor track and field season gets underway this Saturday (Dec. 12) with the annual UNK Pre-Holiday Classic in Cushing Coliseum.

The non-team scoring meet will feature Fort Hays State along with a few student-athletes from former MIAA member Southwest Baptist (Mo.). No fans are allowed; live results will be available. Check out the heat sheets (PDF) as well. Field events begin at noon with running getting underway at 2:40 p.m. To see the complete schedule go here (PDF); the meet should wrap around 6 p.m.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, UNK’s 2020-21 schedule will be a bit different this year. The Lopers will mainly complete against Division II competition and not be able to attend meets at Nebraska or NAIA schools like normal. With that, UNK will also be at home on January 30 (Charlie Foster Classic) and February 19 (Loper Tune Up).

After the Holiday Break UNK returns to action on January 23 at Northwest Missouri State.