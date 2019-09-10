UNK Volleyball: #8 Lopers Turn to Reserves to Sweep York

Kearney, Neb. – Three players had seven kills apiece to help eighth-ranked Nebraska-Kearney sweep York College (-8, -14, -21) Tuesday night at the Health & Sports Center.

UNK improves to 5-0 while the NAIA Panthers fall to 3-11.

Fourteen different Lopers saw action with some regular starters getting the night off. UNK wasn’t challenged much over the first two sets but the Panthers were pesky in third, having 15 kills with one by Kaylie Riesgo making it 22-20. However, York then recorded its eight service error and a subsequent block by senior middle Mackenzie Puckett (Grand Island) and junior setter Taylin McNair (Imperial) got the Lopers to match point.

The Lopers out hit York by a .283 to .052 margin, were plus seven in the serve game and registered seven team blocks. York, not using a libero, was scrappy in the backrow and dug up 49 balls.

Puckett led UNK with seven kills, four blocks, three digs and a .429 attack percentage with Gothenburg sophomore outside Gracie Stienike at seven kills and a match-best .483 hitting efficiency. Next, Omaha junior outside Madison Stearnes provided seven kills with McNair running the offense most of the night and tallying 29 assists, seven digs, four blocks, a kill and ace. Finally, Lincoln sophomore libero Lindsay Nottlemann had 15 digs with senior middle Josie Cox (North Platte) at six kills and two blocks.

UNK hosts the Rosella Meier Fall Classic this weekend.