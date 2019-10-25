UNK Wins At Central Oklahoma

Kearney, Neb. – Freshman Kamryn Schuler remained hot from the outside and junior setter Maddie Squiers recorded her 11th double double to help second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney sweep Central Oklahoma (-17, -17, -21) Friday night in Edmond.

The Lopers (22-0, 13-0) take the season series from the Bronchos (15-8, 7-6) who recently swept No. 14 Northwest Missouri State.

There wasn’t another upset in the cards tonight as UNK was plus five in the serve game and held the ‘Chos to a .115 hitting efficiency. The Lopers briefly trailed in the first set but controlled things from there and finished with a 44-30 kill advantage.

Schuler (Gretna) had a match-high 14 kills, pushing her total to 31 over the last three matches. Amazingly she went 100 swings, covering 28 days and eight matches, before committing a hitting error. Prior to tonight her last attack error came in the first set vs. UCO on September 28. She was error free until the third set when she had four. On the year Schuler is now hitting .309 and averaging 2.04 kills per set.

Running the show and getting the ball to Schuler was Squiers (Kearney Catholic) who tallied 35 assists, 14 digs and four kills in 10 swings (.400 pct.). One of four Lopers with a double digit dig total, her double double tally leads the team with senior outside Julianne Jackson (10) and junior right side MK Wolfe (six) having the other 16 to date.

Wolfe (Omaha Marian) recorded her sixth such effort thanks to 17 digs and 10 kills with Jackson (Bonner Springs, Kan.) serving up three aces and Lincoln sophomore libero Lindsay Nottlemann at a match-high 25 digs.

UNK is at winless Newman on Saturday afternoon.