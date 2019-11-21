UNK Wins Big On The Road

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney women’s basketball team shot 55 percent from the field and had 10 different players score to roll past Chadron State, 82-57, Wednesday night in Chadron.

The Lopers move to 5-0 for the second time in three seasons and are now 58-13 all-time against the rival Eagles (1-4).

Both teams shot well over the first quarter with UNK managing a 20-16 lead. The Lopers then outscored Chadron 27-10 in quarter two and never looked back, finishing the night 31 of 57 from the field. A 15-2 run in the second made it 40-22 and featured three Loper triples and a couple of Eagle turnovers.

The very balanced Blue & Gold attack featured 15 points from Iowa sophomore wing Maegan Holt, 12 points from Colorado graduate transfer guardHaley Simental and 10 points from Wahoo sophomore guard Aspen Jansa. Continuing her hot shooting to start the year, Jansa went 3 of 5 from behind the arc with UNK finishing with nine made triples.

Also off the bench Kansas sophomore forward Elisa Backes had seven points and seven rebounds, Missouri junior guard Adreon Bell had seven points on 3 of 4 shooting with South Dakota freshman Trinity Law making 6 of 6 freebies to tally eight.

Chadron was paced by junoir guard Taryn Foxen (20 points, four assists and three rebounds) and sophomore guard Jori Peters (17 points, six assists and four rebounds). The Eagles ended up shooting 38% from the field and attempted eight fewer free throws than the Lopers.

UNK returns home Saturday to face the Nebraska Christian Sentinels. The game tips at 2 p.m.