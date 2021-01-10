UNK Wrestlers Compete in Iowa

Kearney, Neb. – The second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team fell to No. 9 Iowa State, 38-4, and dominated Division III power Loras College, 25-14, Sunday afternoon in Ames, Ia.

This was UNK’s second competition date of the 2020-21 season. The Lopers “B” team fell to the Cyclone reserves, 36-7, and Duhawk reserves, 26-18, as well.

Iowa redshirt senior Matt Malcom (165 lbs.) went 2-0 on the day as he majored ISU’s Isaac Judge, 13-4, and pinned LC’s Matt Connolly. Malcom had eight near fall points and a second period takedown in the win over Judge while sticking Connolly at 2:47. He was up 4-1 at the time of the fall.

UNK was very competitive against ISU as Lincoln senior Wesley Dawkins (141 lbs.) lost 7-5 in sudden victory, Iowa senior Josh Portillo (125 lbs.) fell by a 6-5 score and Colorado senior Sam Turner (149 lbs.) lost 9-7. In the “B team” dual against the ‘Clones, Kansas redshirt junior Austin Eldredge recorded a 17-8 major decision at 184 pounds with South Carolina senior Talon Seitz winning 6-3 at 157 pounds.

Against Loras College from Dubuque, Ia., UNK won seven weight classes as Portillo (Clarion, Ia.), Dawkins, Turner, Pennsylvania redshirt senior Jacob Wasser (157 lbs.), and Kearney redshirt freshman Nick James (141 lbs.) each won by decision. Finally, Seward redshirt freshman Joseph Reimers (197 lbs.) posted a 12-3 major decision.

Seitz (decision) and Eldredge (fall) again won in the “B team” dual with Blair redshirt freshman Jackson Nielsen (125 lbs.), Illinois redshirt sophomore Andrew Demos (197 lbs.) and Kansas redshirt freshman Wyatt Hayes (165 lbs.) winning by decision. The Duhawks claimed the win thanks to two falls, two tech falls and a major.

The Lopers host Chadron State next Saturday at noon in Cushing Coliseum.