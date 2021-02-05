UNK Wrestlers Roll To Big Win

Kearney, Neb. – The second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team used four majors,, two forfeits and a tech fall to blank 24th-ranked Newman, 42-0, Thursday night in Wichita.

The Lopers improve to 9-3 while the Jets fall 2-7. UNK’s annual showdown with Central Oklahoma on Saturday has been canceled due to COVID protocols.

UNK, after tonight’s results, has outscored its competition 255-24 over the last six duals. Second-ranked Matt Malcom (Glenwood, Ia.) had the key win tonight as he shut out third-ranked Kameron Frame, 5-0. Malcom, now 9-0 on the year, used a takedown and two near fall points in the second period to record the win.

Next, Kearney redshirt sophomore heavyweight Lee Herrington broke a 1-1 tie with a third period takedown to win 4-1 with fellow KHS graduate Nick James getting a third period escape to force extra time at 141 pounds. There the 11th-ranked James recorded a takedown to beat Tyler Lawley, 4-2. Finally, Seward redshirt freshman and eight-ranked Joseph Reimers had 10 near fall points in the opening period to tech fall Ivan Balavage, 15-0, at 197 pounds with Pennsylvania senior Jacob Wasser scoring in each period to blank Kendall Frame, 8-0, at 157 pounds. Wasser is ranked seventh nationally in that weight class.

UNK finishes up the regular season with a home dual next Thursday vs. No 17. Fort Hays State.