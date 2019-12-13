UNK Wrestlers Win Dual Over Chadron State

Kearney, Neb. – The second-ranked Nebraska-Kearney wrestling team got four bonus point wins to win at Chadron State, 26-16, Thursday night. In the early part of the dual season UNK improves to 2-1 while the Eagles fall to 1-5.

Nationally-ranked Josh Portillo (Clarion, Ia.) started the night off right for the Lopers by having two 4-point near falls as part of a 16-0 tech fall in 5:46. While CSC countered with a first period fall, nationally-ranked Wesley Dawkins (Lincoln) used riding time and a 4-point near fall to win by major decision, 12-3, at 141 pounds.

Next, Grand Island junior Jonathan Killingsworth had a first period 4-point near fall to major his Eagle foe by an 11-2 count with top-ranked Matt Malcom (Glenwood, Ia.) have two takedowns and, guess what, a 4-point near fall in an 11-2 win. Finally South Carolina junior Talon Seitz got out to a 4-1 first period lead over Terry Winstead at 184 pounds but needed a takedown in the first sudden victory period to win, 7-5.

UNK heads to Sioux Falls, S.D., next weekend for the Augustana Duals.