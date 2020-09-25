Upcoming volleyball schedule restructured

2020 Concordia Volleyball Schedule

SEWARD, Neb. – The Concordia University Volleyball program has announced some restructuring of its 2020 GPAC regular-season slate. Both matches that had been scheduled to be played this week were postponed. As it stands, the next contest on the schedule is next Wednesday (Sept. 30)’s home meeting with Midland. Fans are advised to check the website and social media for updates prior to traveling for any matches throughout this season.

New dates on 2020 schedule:

· Tuesday, Oct. 13 vs. Mount Marty (Seward, Neb.): two varsity matches, 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with a junior varsity match (5:30 p.m.) in between. These are rescheduled matches in place of contests that had been set for Sept. 23 (in Seward) and Oct. 2 (in Yankton). The junior varsity match on Oct. 13 will be a best-of-five sets game.

· Tuesday, Oct. 20 at College of Saint Mary (Omaha, Neb.): junior varsity at 6 p.m. followed by varsity at 7:30 p.m. Concordia-College of Saint Mary were originally scheduled to play this Saturday (Sept. 26).

Head Coach Ben Boldt’s squad is currently 3-0 with GPAC victories over Midland, Doane and Hastings (all in straight sets). This past Tuesday (Sept. 22), freshman Gabi Nordaker earned GPAC and NAIA National Attacker of the Week honors.