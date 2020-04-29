class="post-template-default single single-post postid-458138 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
Vedral To Leave NU | KRVN Radio

Vedral To Leave NU

BY Jayson Jorgensen | April 29, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Vedral To Leave NU
Noah Vederal to leave NU-Photo Courtesy NU Sports

Nebraska native Noah Vedral has decided to leave the Husker football program. Vedral announced on social media that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. Vedral began his career at Central Florida and then followed head coach Scott Frost to Lincoln. Last year he appeared in six games with two starts. He passed for over 400 yards for the Huskers. Vedral has already graduated and has two years of eligibility remaining.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments