Nebraska native Noah Vedral has decided to leave the Husker football program. Vedral announced on social media that he was entering the NCAA transfer portal. Vedral began his career at Central Florida and then followed head coach Scott Frost to Lincoln. Last year he appeared in six games with two starts. He passed for over 400 yards for the Huskers. Vedral has already graduated and has two years of eligibility remaining.
Vedral To Leave NU
Noah Vederal to leave NU-Photo Courtesy NU Sports
