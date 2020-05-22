Vetrovsky Named Cozad Boys Golf Coach

Cozad Community Schools has announced that Ben Vetrovsky has been named the new Boys Golf Head Coach. Vetrovsky replaces Tim Davis who has stepped down from the position. Before becoming an assistant coach for the Cozad golf team in 2020, Coach Vetrovsky was an assistant at McCook High School and Waverly High School. In 2014, he helped coach McCook to the Class B State Championship. His playing experience includes two years at McCook Community College and two years at Hastings College. In 2011, he led his McCook High School team to a state team title and finished 4th individually. Vetrovsky is currently the business and information technology teacher in Cozad.