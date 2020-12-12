VIDEO: Frost, Nebraska football players react to loss to Minnesota on Senior Day

Nebraska was unable to recover from a slow start, as visiting Minnesota worked its way to a 24-17 win over the Huskers on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.

In a game that often lacked flow but featured few penalties and just one total turnover.

Scott Frost Press Conference | Huskers fall to Minnesota, dropping to 2-5 for 2020 season | 12/12/20

Nebraska managed 308 yards of total offense on the afternoon, including 197 yards on the ground and 111 through the air. Martinez led the Huskers with 15 carries for 96 and a touchdown, while going 16-for-27 passing with another score. Dedrick Mills finished the game with 12 carries for 50 yards, while Robinson finished with eight carries for 49 yards. Robinson added six receptions for 41 yards to lead the Husker receivers.

Adrian Martinez Press Conference | Nebraska drops Senior Day matchup to Minnesota | 12/12/20

Morgan led a Minnesota offense that total 393 yards, including 212 rushing and 181 passing yards. He completed 17-of-30 passes while adding two carries for 10 yards. Ibrahim led the Gophers on the ground with 20 carries for 108 yards and two scores, while Cam Wiley added seven carries for 81 yards. Chris Autman-Bell led the Minnesota receiving corps with five catches for 82 yards.

JoJo Doman | Press Conference

Deontai Williams led the Husker defense with 10 tackles including one for loss and a pair of breakups. Nick Henrich added nine stops while Will Honas and JoJo Domann pitched in four stops apiece. Mariano Sori-Marin led the Minnesota defense with 18 tackles, while Nubin added seven tackles to his interception.

Dicaprio Bootle | Post-Game Press Conference | Huskers vs Minnesota | 12/12/20