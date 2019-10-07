VIDEO: Frost, Nebraska players turn attention to Golden Gophers

Nebraska heads on the road for the second time in Big Ten Conference play this Saturday when Nebraska travels to Minneapolis to take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The contest is a key early-season matchup in the Big Ten West Division race, with both schools looking to establish themselves as division contenders as the 2019 season reaches the midway point. Nebraska will bring a 4-2 record into the contest, including a 2-1 mark in Big Ten Conference play.

The Huskers are coming off a dramatic 13-10 victory over Northwestern in Lincoln, winning the game on a field goal as time expired. The last-second victory over the Wildcats marked just the second time in Memorial Stadium history that Nebraska has secured a victory on a walk-off field goal.

Minnesota enters the game with a perfect 5-0 record, including a 2-0 mark in Big Ten Conference play. The Gophers are coming off a 40-17 victory over Illinois on Saturday in Minneapolis to keep their perfect start intact.

The game will be televised on FS1, and can be heard on the Husker Sports Network from Learfield-IMG. Game time from Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium is set for shortly after 6:30 p.m. CT.

