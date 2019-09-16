class="post-template-default single single-post postid-408133 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Sports Staff | September 16, 2019
(Video) Frost, players speak to the media at Husker press conference
Huskers Improve to 2-1. Photo Courtesy NU Sports

Scott Frost spoke with the media on Monday afternoon following the 44 to 8 victory over Northern Illinois.

UP NEXT: On Saturday, the Huskers will travel to Illinois for the first conference game.

The game will kick off shortly after 7 p.m. CT with television coverage on BTN and radio coverage provided by the Husker Sports Network from Learfield-IMG.

Scott Frost Press Conference – – – Full Comments (9/16/19)

Adrian Martinez – Press Conference – – – Full Comments (9/16/19)

Darrion Daniels, NE Defensive Tackle, at Weekly Press Conference (9/16/2019)

Matt Farniok – Huskers Weekly Press Conference (9/16/2019)

