class="post-template-default single single-post postid-417683 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
(VIDEO) High School Football Press Box Preview – Playoff Edition | KRVN Radio

(VIDEO) High School Football Press Box Preview – Playoff Edition

BY Tyler Cavalli | October 31, 2019
Home News Regional Sports
(VIDEO) High School Football Press Box Preview – Playoff Edition

It’s a playoff edition of the high school football Press Box Preview! Find analysis and highlights of the six games we’ll be covering over the next couple of days below…

Thursday Featured Teams:
Overton Public Schools vs. CWCE 5pm on KAMI Country Legends
Elwood Public School vs. Maxwell at 6pm on 880 KRVN
Elm Creek Public Schools vs. Palmer Public Schools, Nebraska at 7pm on 93.1 The River

Friday Featured Teams:
Lexington High School at Northwest High School at 7pm on KAMI Country Legends
Cozad Community Schools at Ashland-Greenwood Public Schools at 7pm on 93.1 The River
Gothenburg Public Schools vs. Ord Public Schools at 7pm on 880 KRVN

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments