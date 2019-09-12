(Video) Home Opener Set For Tonight In Kearney

Kearney, Neb. – The Nebraska-Kearney football team begins a six-game home slate tonight when the Central Oklahoma Bronchos come to town. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. with First National Bank sponsoring the contest. UNK (1-0) and UCO (0-1) have had some tight battles throughout their short tenure in the MIAA. The Lopers won last year in Edmond, 31-27, as they capped a seven-play, 82-yard drive with 1:11 left. The Bronchos still had a chance to win as they drove to the UNK 28-yard line but three incomplete passes and two-yard loss followed. The ‘Chos, coming off a last second 37-35 home setback to No. 23 Pittsburg State last week, is 3-1 all-time in Kearney, picking up wins in 1979 (NAIA playoffs), 1993 and 2014. Due to an MIAA scheduling quirk, the last two games in the series have come in Oklahoma. UNK won the 2016 contest, 47-32, at home for its lone victory that fall. Last week UNK got out to a 33-6 lead at Missouri Southern and held off the Lions 39-27. UCO comes in 0-1 after losing last week to Pitt 37-35. Tonight’s game can be heard with pregame show coverage starting at 6:30pm with kickoff at 7pm on 93.1 KRVN FM and on the River AP.