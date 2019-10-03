VIDEO: How do the Huskers bounce back after Ohio State? – Weekly HuskerChat (Nebraska vs Northwestern)

The Huskers will have to put Saturday in the rear-view-mirror as they face off against the Northwestern Wildcats this weekend.

Nebraska comes into the game with a 3-2 overall record, and a 1-1 Big Ten mark following a 48-7 loss to No. 5 Ohio State Saturday in Lincoln.

VIDEO: KRVN’s Jayson Jorgensen visits with Sean Callahan on the latest HuskerChat

**For more video content, be sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel. Just click here!**

The Wildcats will travel to Lincoln with a 1-3 record, including an 0-2 mark in the Big Ten.

The Huskers host the Wildcats on Saturday at 3 p.m. (CT) in a game that can be heard via the Husker Sports Network.