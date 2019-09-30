VIDEO: Huskers Discuss Homecoming Matchup with Northwestern

Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost and Husker football players met with members of the media at Memorial Stadium on Monday afternoon to kick off Northwestern week. The Huskers host the Wildcats on Saturday at 3 p.m. (CT) in a game that can be heard via the Husker Sports Network.

Scott Frost – Nebraska Head Coach

Nebraska comes into the game with a 3-2 overall record, and a 1-1 Big Ten mark following a 48-7 loss to No. 5 Ohio State Saturday in Lincoln. The Wildcats will travel to Lincoln with a 1-3 record, including an 0-2 mark in the Big Ten.

**For more Husker Football content, subscribe to our YouTube channel! Just click here**

Adrian Martinez – Monday Press Conference

Northwestern’s lone victory was a 30-14 home win over UNLV. The Wildcats own conference losses to nationally ranked Big Ten teams Michigan State (31-10) and Wisconsin (24-15).

Dicaprio Bootle

Cam Taylor-Britt

Nebraska vs Ohio State Tunnel Walk