VIDEO: Huskers give out Blackshirts following Penn St. victory

Defensive Coordinator Erik Chinander revealed to the media on Tuesday that members of the Huskers defense were awarded Blackshirts.

Chinander said the team is opting to keep the announcement internal and did not reveal which players were awarded the honor.

“The guys finally practiced the way we wanted them to last week,,” Chinander said.

“Right now it’s an in-house kind of situation where this tradition means more to me than having to put it on social media right now.”

Watch as Erik Chinander discusses the Blackshirts and more in a press conference on Tuesday

Nebraska plays the second of three 2020 home games on Saturday, as the Huskers remain home to take on Big Ten West Division foe Illinois at Memorial Stadium.

Saturday’s game will kick off shortly after 11 a.m. with the game televised heard on the Husker Sports Network.

Offensive Coordinator Matt Lubick discusses McCaffrey as QB, offense strategy

Nebraska comes into the game with a 1-2 record following a hard-fought 30-23 victory over Penn State on Saturday in Lincoln. The Huskers took a 27-6 lead into halftime after an inspired effort in the first 30 mintues, including two defensive takeaways.

Nebraska then held on with two defensive stops inside the 15 in the final five minutes to secure its first victory of the 2020 season. Redshirt freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey made his first career start in the win and accounted for 219 yards of total offense.

Nebraska Football Tight Ends Coach Sean Beckton speaks with the media at the Tuesday Huskers Press Conference inside Memorial Stadium

Illinois comes to Lincoln with a 1-3 record, following a 23-20 victory at Rutgers on Saturday afternoon. The Illini rolled up 341 rushing yards in the victory and dominated the second half, posting better than 300 yards of total offense after intermission.

Nebraska Football Tight End Austin Allen answers questions from the media at the Tuesday Huskers Press Conference

The Fighting Illini victory came after they had previously dropped games against Big Ten West teams Wisconsin, Purdue and Minnesota to open the season.

Game Footage & Highlights | Nebraska earns first victory of the season, Penn Stats falls to 0 – 4