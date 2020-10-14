VIDEO: Huskers inch closer to game week; Frost discusses possible QB competition

Following practice Tuesday morning, Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost spoke with members of the media over video conference about what he saw out of the team in Saturday’s scrimmage and improvements he has seen throughout the team.

Saturday’s scrimmage allowed to team to put all that they have learned during the offseason into live play, showing improvement on both ends of the ball.

“I was fairly impressed with the running and hitting,” Frost said. “I thought the offense moved the ball well. Defense played well at times. Some good things both ways, but some things we need to clean up.”

Huskers Scott Frost shares updates on QB competition | Huskers Press Conference | 10/13/20



Frost spoke on the importance of getting live hitting in to prepare the team for the competitive Big Ten schedule coming up at the end of the month.

“We are trying to get a lot of live hitting in, but in a manageable way where we can keep guys as healthy as we can. There is no substitute for that,” Frost said. “Guys need to be able to do those things and we have to get our guys ready for the first game, having to fast-track that a little bit because of how this schedule played out.”

The competition at quarterback is still being played out as Frost mentioned both Adrian Martinez and Luke McCaffery are played well.

“Adrian is certainly playing well. Luke is certainly playing well. We feel like we have two guys at the top of that heap that are playing well enough to help us win games,” Frost said. “Every position is a competition. We are going to have to make those decision pretty quickly, but have been impressed with both guys.”

Frost noted the improvements coming from the outside linebackers, acknowledging the history of successful players at the position who came through the program while he was a player.

“I see improvement. If we just get the guys who we had last year playing with the right technique and being true to their assignment, we will be better at that position right out the gate,” Frost said. “Coach Dawson has done a great job with that. That is a position that in my time at Nebraska we had some real guys coming off the edge. Donta Jones, Grant Wistrom, Trev Alberts, Jared Tomich, (Kyle) Vanden Bosch, the Kelsays, (Mike) Rucker. I have been impressed by the improvement I’ve seen by the guys at that position.”

Through the challenges faced so far this season, Frost is confident in the Big Ten’s decision to play the season this fall.

“I think the guys are excited to play. The last couple of months have been challenging, mostly because we were one of the ones really fighting to make sure we could play,” Frost said. “I think it is the right thing to do. I think what we are doing is the right thing. It’s what our kids wanted to do. I think they are safe, and we are going to try to continue to try to work to make sure they stay safe. But playing football this year was the right thing to do and I’m glad we are there and I hope our kids take advantage of this opportunity.”

