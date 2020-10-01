VIDEO: Huskers Offensive Coordinator Matt Lubick discusses progress

Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick met with members of the media over video conference Thursday to discuss the team’s progress during preseason and its transition into game preparation as well as his own transition into his role. This week, the team is able to move into full pads with less than a month until the season-opener at Ohio State.

Entering his first season with the Huskers, Lubick noted the challenges that have come with starting a new position during this time.

“It’s been crazy on everybody and I think you have to make the best of the situation. I have been fortunate here that I am around good people every day and so that has been really good,” Lubick said. “I thrive on being around my coaches and our team, and I think that is what everyone wants and everyone misses, in these times.”

Aside from his own transition, the team has successfully adapted to the situation and have put the team in a position for success by adding off-the-field work in the off season.

“Our guys have taken advantage of the time. They threw a lot on their own when they could. I think the guys have done a lot of stuff with this pandemic off the field and bonded in that way,” Lubick said. “Now it’s more of a matter of getting that same timing we’ve had without pads, with pads. That starts right now. I feel we are in a good place. I know we missed spring ball like a lot of other college football teams did, but our guys handled it great with extra opportunity to do things on their own.”

Lubick notes that the offense’s flexibility to adapt will allow for improvement throughout the season.

“The thing I love about this offense is we are able to adapt to our talent,” Lubick said. “We do have some components of a pro-style, we are able to run the ball downhill, but we are also able to get the ball to our playmakers in space. That is one of the things I’ve always loved about this offensive. You always try to get better, but the best thing about this system is how flexible it is.”

As the first game nears, the Huskers continue to challenge each other on both sides of the ball.

“We are not competing against each other, we are competing for each other. And they really bought into that,” Lubick said. “We are going to keep on doing that. We are definitely going to mix in some live stuff because our first game will be a test that we are looking forward to. There is no warm ups. We have to have the right amount of scrimmage reps, the right amount of game situations.”

