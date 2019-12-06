VIDEO: Huskers Open NCAA Tournament Against Ball State

The Nebraska volleyball team was selected as the No. 5 overall seed for the NCAA Tournament and will host the NCAA Tournament first and second rounds at the Bob Devaney Sports Center this weekend.

The sixth-ranked Huskers, making their 38th straight NCAA Tournament appearance, will open the tournament on Friday at 7 p.m. against the Ball State Cardinals, champions of the Mid-American Conference. The 4:30 p.m. match will feature the Missouri Tigers of the SEC and the Northern Iowa Panthers of the Missouri Valley Conference. Friday’s winners will meet on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. in the NCAA second round.

VIDEO: Press Conference with John Cook, Nicklin Hames, Lauren Stivrins

Nebraska is in No. 4 Wisconsin’s region along with No. 12 national seed Hawaii and No. 13 Texas A&M. The Huskers would only have an opportunity to host an NCAA regional if they advance past the opening two rounds and Wisconsin gets upset in the first or second round.

All Nebraska matches this weekend will be televised on NET and streamed on BTNPlus.com and the BTN+ app for free. The Missouri/Northern Iowa match will also have a free live stream on BTNPlus.com and the BTN+ app.