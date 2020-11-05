VIDEO: Huskers return to season play with key matchup against Northwestern | HuskerChat | Ep. 3

Jayson Jorgensen and Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline are back for episode three of HuskerChat!

Nebraska travels to Northwestern on Saturday in a Big Ten West matchup. Game time at Northwestern’s Ryan Field is set for 11 a.m. CT with the game televised on the Big Ten Network.

Watch: Nebraska vs Northwestern Huskerchat

Nebraska is coming off an unexpected off week following the cancellation of last week’s matchup with Wisconsin last Wednesday. The Huskers opened the season with a 52-17 loss at No. 5 Ohio State on Oct. 24, a game in which Nebraska was tied at 14-14 in the second quarter.

Northwestern enters the game with a 2-0 record following a 21-20 victory at Iowa on Saturday. The Wildcats fell behind 17-0 in the first quarter but rallied to close the deficit to 20-14 at halftime, and scored a go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter for the only points of the second half.

Coach Pat Fitzgerald’s team has played stout defense through two games, allowing just 23 total points and 250.0 yards per game in wins over Iowa and Maryland. The Wildcats have been particularly strong against the run, allowing just 70.5 yards rushing per game. Northwestern has also forced seven turnovers in two games. Offensively, Northwestern has run the ball effectively, averaging 234.0 yards per game.

Nebraska and Northwestern have a history of closely contested games in the series. Overall, since joining the Big Ten Nebraska has won five of nine matchups with Northwestern, including a 3-1 record at Ryan Field.