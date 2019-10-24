VIDEO: Indiana visits Memorial Stadium – HuskerChat with Sean Callahan (10/24/19)

Nebraska gets back to its Big Ten schedule following a bye week, by playing host to Indiana in a cross-division matchup on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium.

Nebraska will enter the contest with a 4-3 overall record and a 2-2 mark in Big Ten Conference play.

The Hoosiers are coming off a 34-28 victory at Maryland on Saturday. Indiana owns a high-powered passing attack, averaging 307.3 yards per game through the air.

VIDEO: Sean Callahan and Jayson Jorgensen discuss the latest news regarding the Nebraska football team.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday with coverage that can be heard on the stations of the Nebraska Rural Radio Association.