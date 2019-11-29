VIDEO: Late field goal lifts Iowa past Cornhuskers 27-24

Keith Duncan kicked a 48-yard field goal with one second left, giving No. 19 Iowa a 27-24 victory over Nebraska on Friday that leaves the Cornhuskers out of the postseason for a third consecutive season.

The Hawkeyes (9-3, 6-3 Big Ten) overcame a sluggish second half offensively to beat the Cornhuskers (5-7, 3-6) for a fifth straight year and second year in a row on a late field goal. Last year they won on a 41-yarder as time expired.

Iowa, which had its 14-point lead wiped out in the third quarter, started its final possession at its 26 with 32 seconds left. Stanley had a long pass to Nico Ragaini overturned to incomplete on video review, but then completed a pair of 22-yard passes to Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Sam LaPorta to bring on the reliable Duncan.

The Huskers called two timeouts before Duncan drilled the winner down the middle and with plenty of distance.

PRESS CONFERENCE VIDEO:

Nebraska Football head coach Scott Frost addresses the media after another heartbreaking loss to Iowa

Adrian Martinez

Darrion Daniels Speaks About His Final Husker Game, Loss to Iowa

Dicaprio Bootle

JoJo Domann

Lamar Jackson

