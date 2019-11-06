VIDEO: Weekly Press Box Preview – Playoffs (Nov. 6, 2019)

Scott Foster and Tyler Cavali are back with the weekly Press Box Preview.

Each week, the two breakdowns some of the local football games which are carried on KRVN, The River and KAMI County Legends.

VIDEO: Tyler and Scott with the weekly Press Box Preview

THIS WEEK:

Wednesday:

Overton vs Garden County – Heard on 880 AM KRVN, 106.9 FM (Kearney) & 98.5 FM (Grand Island)

Pre-Game: 4:50 PM Kickoff: 5:00

Elwood vs Central Valley – Heard on 1580 AM KAMI, 100.1 FM & 92.7 FM

Pre-Game: 4:20 PM Kickoff: 4:30

Elm Creek vs Burwell – Heard on 93.1 The River

Pre-Game: 4:50 PM Kickoff: 5:00

Friday:

Eustis Farnam vs McCool Junction – 1580 AM KAMI, 100.1 FM & 92.7 FM

Pre-Game: 3:50 PM Kickoff: 4:00 PM’