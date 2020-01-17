Walters and Huskers parting ways

The Nebraska football program announced today that offensive coordinator/receivers coach Troy Walters and the Huskers have mutually agreed to part ways.

Walters has been on the Nebraska coaching staff for the past two seasons, and has served on Scott Frost’s coaching staffs for the past four years overall. Walters was a finalist for the 2017 Broyles Award, given annually to the nation’s top assistant coach.

“Troy has been a valued member of our coaching staff for the past four years,” Frost said. “Troy is a good mentor for his players, provides great energy on and off the field, and carries himself with a presence off the field that will be missed. I want to thank him for his work on our coaching staff, and wish him and his family all the best going forward.”