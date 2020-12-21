Weekend High School Wrestling Results

Kearney Catholic Duals 12-19
Green Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kearney
2nd Place – Burwell
3rd Place – Cross County/Osceola
4th Place – Gibbon
5th Place – Kearney Catholic
Round 1
Kearney defeated null 0-0.
Burwell defeated Kearney Catholic 45-18.
Cross County/Osceola defeated Gibbon 42-36.
Round 2
Kearney defeated Cross County/Osceola 51-30.
Burwell defeated Gibbon 42-30.
Kearney Catholic defeated null 0-0.
Round 3
Kearney defeated Gibbon 60-22.
Burwell defeated null 0-0.
Cross County/Osceola defeated Kearney Catholic 45-18.
Round 4
Kearney defeated Kearney Catholic 66-15.
Burwell defeated Cross County/Osceola 33-24.
Gibbon defeated null 0-0.
Round 5
Kearney defeated Burwell 57-24.
Gibbon defeated Kearney Catholic 34-18.
Cross County/Osceola defeated null 0-0.
Gold Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Adams Central
2nd Place – St. Paul
3rd Place – Ravenna
4th Place – Wilber-Clatonia
5th Place – Arlington
Round 1
Ravenna defeated null 0-0.
Adams Central defeated St. Paul 44-36.
Wilber-Clatonia defeated Arlington 57-20.
Round 2
Ravenna defeated Arlington 54-29.
St. Paul defeated Wilber-Clatonia 42-36.
Adams Central defeated null 0-0.
Round 3
Ravenna defeated Wilber-Clatonia 49-30.
St. Paul defeated null 0-0.
Adams Central defeated Arlington 51-30.
Round 4
Adams Central defeated Ravenna 46-31.
St. Paul defeated Arlington 54-30.
Wilber-Clatonia defeated null 0-0.
Round 5
St. Paul defeated Ravenna 57-24.
Adams Central defeated Wilber-Clatonia 51-20.
Arlington defeated null 0-0.
Valentine Tournament Day 2 Results 12-19
Val vs McCook Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Valentine
2nd Place – McCook
1st Place Match
Valentine defeated McCook 42-39.
NP vs Lex Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – North Platte
2nd Place – Lexington
1st Place Match
North Platte defeated Lexington 54-21.
DC vs Winner Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Winner
2nd Place – David City
1st Place Match
Winner defeated David City 53-17.
Val vs Coz Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Valentine
2nd Place – Cozad
1st Place Match
Valentine defeated Cozad 60-22.
NP vs Win Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Winner
2nd Place – North Platte
1st Place Match
Winner defeated North Platte 52-21.
Lex vs Dc Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – David City
2nd Place – Lexington
1st Place Match
David City defeated Lexington 37-33.
MC vs Coz Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – McCook
2nd Place – Cozad
1st Place Match
McCook defeated Cozad 54-21.
NP vs Dc Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – David City
2nd Place – North Platte
1st Place Match
David City defeated North Platte 38-37.
Lex vs Win Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Winner
2nd Place – Lexington
1st Place Match
Winner defeated Lexington 63-13.
Lex vs Val Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Valentine
2nd Place – Lexington
1st Place Match
Valentine defeated Lexington 48-27.
MC vs NP Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – North Platte
2nd Place – McCook
1st Place Match
North Platte defeated McCook 45-30.
Coz vs DC Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – David City
2nd Place – Cozad
1st Place Match
David City defeated Cozad 65-12.
Val vs NP Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – North Platte
2nd Place – Valentine
1st Place Match
North Platte defeated Valentine 61-15.
MC vs Win Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Winner
2nd Place – McCook
1st Place Match
Winner defeated McCook 64-12.
Coz vs Lex Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Lexington
2nd Place – Cozad
1st Place Match
Lexington defeated Cozad 52-25.
Valentine Tournament Day 1 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – David City
2nd Place – Amherst
3rd Place – Minden
4th Place – Valentine
5th Place – Ord
6th Place – Heshey
Round 1
David City defeated Heshey 60-9.
Amherst defeated Minden 54-27.
Valentine defeated Ord 39-36.
Round 2
Ord defeated Heshey 42-24.
Minden defeated Valentine 51-27.
David City defeated Amherst 60-24.
Round 3
Valentine defeated Heshey 66-12.
David City defeated Minden 50-25.
Amherst defeated Ord 48-24.
Round 4
Amherst defeated Heshey 66-18.
Minden defeated Ord 48-30.
David City defeated Valentine 54-22.
Round 5
Minden defeated Heshey 66-17.
Amherst defeated Valentine 42-36.
David City defeated Ord 52-22.