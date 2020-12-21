class="post-template-default single single-post postid-503657 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.4.1 vc_responsive"
Weekend High School Wrestling Results | KRVN Radio

Weekend High School Wrestling Results

BY Jayson Jorgensen | December 21, 2020
Home News Regional Sports
Weekend High School Wrestling Results

Kearney Catholic Duals 12-19

Green Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kearney
2nd Place – Burwell
3rd Place – Cross County/Osceola
4th Place – Gibbon
5th Place – Kearney Catholic

Round 1

Kearney defeated null 0-0.
Burwell defeated Kearney Catholic 45-18.
Cross County/Osceola defeated Gibbon 42-36.

Round 2

Kearney defeated Cross County/Osceola 51-30.
Burwell defeated Gibbon 42-30.
Kearney Catholic defeated null 0-0.

Round 3

Kearney defeated Gibbon 60-22.
Burwell defeated null 0-0.
Cross County/Osceola defeated Kearney Catholic 45-18.

Round 4

Kearney defeated Kearney Catholic 66-15.
Burwell defeated Cross County/Osceola 33-24.
Gibbon defeated null 0-0.

Round 5

Kearney defeated Burwell 57-24.
Gibbon defeated Kearney Catholic 34-18.
Cross County/Osceola defeated null 0-0.

Gold Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Adams Central
2nd Place – St. Paul
3rd Place – Ravenna
4th Place – Wilber-Clatonia
5th Place – Arlington

Round 1

Ravenna defeated null 0-0.
Adams Central defeated St. Paul 44-36.
Wilber-Clatonia defeated Arlington 57-20.

Round 2

Ravenna defeated Arlington 54-29.
St. Paul defeated Wilber-Clatonia 42-36.
Adams Central defeated null 0-0.

Round 3

Ravenna defeated Wilber-Clatonia 49-30.
St. Paul defeated null 0-0.
Adams Central defeated Arlington 51-30.

Round 4

Adams Central defeated Ravenna 46-31.
St. Paul defeated Arlington 54-30.
Wilber-Clatonia defeated null 0-0.

Round 5

St. Paul defeated Ravenna 57-24.
Adams Central defeated Wilber-Clatonia 51-20.
Arlington defeated null 0-0.

Valentine Tournament Day 2 Results  12-19

Val vs McCook Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Valentine
2nd Place – McCook

1st Place Match

Valentine defeated McCook 42-39.

NP vs Lex Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – North Platte
2nd Place – Lexington

1st Place Match

North Platte defeated Lexington 54-21.

DC vs Winner Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Winner
2nd Place – David City

1st Place Match

Winner defeated David City 53-17.

Val vs Coz Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Valentine
2nd Place – Cozad

1st Place Match

Valentine defeated Cozad 60-22.

NP vs Win Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Winner
2nd Place – North Platte

1st Place Match

Winner defeated North Platte 52-21.

Lex vs Dc Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – David City
2nd Place – Lexington

1st Place Match

David City defeated Lexington 37-33.

MC vs Coz Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – McCook
2nd Place – Cozad

1st Place Match

McCook defeated Cozad 54-21.

NP vs Dc Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – David City
2nd Place – North Platte

1st Place Match

David City defeated North Platte 38-37.

Lex vs Win Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Winner
2nd Place – Lexington

1st Place Match

Winner defeated Lexington 63-13.

Lex vs Val Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Valentine
2nd Place – Lexington

1st Place Match

Valentine defeated Lexington 48-27.

MC vs NP Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – North Platte
2nd Place – McCook

1st Place Match

North Platte defeated McCook 45-30.

Coz vs DC Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – David City
2nd Place – Cozad

1st Place Match

David City defeated Cozad 65-12.

Val vs NP Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – North Platte
2nd Place – Valentine

1st Place Match

North Platte defeated Valentine 61-15.

MC vs Win Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Winner
2nd Place – McCook

1st Place Match

Winner defeated McCook 64-12.

Coz vs Lex Results
Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Lexington
2nd Place – Cozad

1st Place Match

Lexington defeated Cozad 52-25.

 

Valentine Tournament Day 1 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – David City
2nd Place – Amherst
3rd Place – Minden
4th Place – Valentine
5th Place – Ord
6th Place – Heshey

Round 1

David City defeated Heshey 60-9.
Amherst defeated Minden 54-27.
Valentine defeated Ord 39-36.

Round 2

Ord defeated Heshey 42-24.
Minden defeated Valentine 51-27.
David City defeated Amherst 60-24.

Round 3

Valentine defeated Heshey 66-12.
David City defeated Minden 50-25.
Amherst defeated Ord 48-24.

Round 4

Amherst defeated Heshey 66-18.
Minden defeated Ord 48-30.
David City defeated Valentine 54-22.

Round 5

Minden defeated Heshey 66-17.
Amherst defeated Valentine 42-36.
David City defeated Ord 52-22.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: