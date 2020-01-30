Whippet Signs With UNK

Kearney, Neb. – Nebraska-Kearney head volleyball coach Rick Squiers announced today that Jensen Rowse (Minden H.S.) will play for the Lopers this fall. The 5-8 outside hitter/defensive specialist is UNK’s fourth recruit to date as the program added three players back in November. The Lopers had four seniors on last fall’s National Runner Up team. “Jensen’s background growing up in a volleyball family has helped her become a versatile player who can plug into multiple positions,” Squiers said. Rowse is four-year volleyball and track letterwinner for the Whippets. As a senior she helped Minden win 19 matches after racking up 597 assists, 334 digs, 275 kills, 71 aces and 25 blocks. Subsequently she was named “Team MVP” for a third straight fall and tabbed honorable mention all-state by both the Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World Herald.

Starting all 137 matches in her prep career, she holds MHS records for kills in a career (1,645) and season (563) as well as aces in a career (247). As a junior Rowse set a Class C-1 state record for kills in a match with 42. “In addition to being a great competitor, she is a disciplined and hard-working student-athlete who will be a great Loper both on the court and in the classroom,” Squiers said. Selected to play in the 37th annual Nebraska Coaches Association (NCA) all-state match at Lincoln North Star, she helped the Whippets win two league titles and reach the 2017 state tournament. An NCA All-Academic state qualifier, her older sister (Ali) played at UNK while her mom (Lonna) was a volleyball player at Northwest Missouri State. UNK went 38-1 last fall, winning the MIAA regular season and tournament titles before reaching the National Championship match in Denver. The Lopers are currently going through winter workouts with spring practice set for March.