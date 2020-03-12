Yant Freethrow Sends Southern Valley To Second Round

LINCOLN – In a day that will go down in history for the Nebraska State Basketball tournament the Southern Valley Eagles stood tall to get their first win in the tournament since 2016, when they won it all. Brody Yant hit a free throw with 3.8 seconds left to win the game 50-49 over three-seed Osmond.

The game was a low scoring affair. Osmond came into the game averaging 62 points a game and sporting a 24-1 record. Both teams came out slow in front of a small crowd that included only immediate family and game officials. The Tigers used their quickness to stake a 12-8 lead after the first quarter. Neither team shot the ball very well, especially in the early going, but Southern Valley got back into the game, taking advantage of Osmond’s turnovers. Southern Valley tied it up mid-way through the second quarter and took a lead when Yant hit a driving layup at the end of the half, it was 21-19 going into the locker rooms.

After the game, Southern Valley head coach Tylor Fincher, said Clayton Berry was frustrated with just scoring three points in the half. Berry fixed the issued in the second half, scoring 15 more points to lead the team and spur on his team during a back and forth second half.

The Eagles struggled to contain Tiger Post Player Keaton Timmerman (26 points) on the inside. However, their defense continue to stymie the Tiger outside game only allowing two three-pointers.

The game, though, stayed close throughout the fourth quarter and eventually came down to free-throw. One specifically.

With 8 seconds left to go, Osmond had the ball. After a time out, they set up a play. Justus Maetrins took a shot from the lane, but missed, Yant got the rebound and was fouled. He was given two free throws. He missed the first and after another time out, hit his second to get the win.

Southern Valley gets their 20 win of the year and moves to the second round where they will take on Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family who beat Fullerton 71-53. That game starts at 10:45 from the Devaney Center, you can catch it on KAMI and on krvn.com