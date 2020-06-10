Lincoln-Sarah Yocom of Cozad is one of 13 Nebraska softball student-athletes who were recognized as Academic All-Big Ten honorees on Wednesday, when the conference announced its spring and at-large Academic All-Big Ten Teams. This spring the junior from Cozad played in 14 games for the Huskers with nine starts at shortstop before the season was stopped due to the Coronovirus outbreak.
- KRVN
- 93.1 The River
- KAMI Country Legends
- @KRVN
- @931TheRiver
- @RRNMarkets
- KRVN 880 Channel
Station Events
Jun
19
Fri
5:30 pm Cozad Cruise Night
Cozad Cruise Night
Jun 19 @ 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm
KRVN, The River and KAMI are taking the Blazer our for a cruise. Look for us at the Cozad Cruise Night from 5:30 to 7:30. We’ll take a a couple of laps up the main[...]
Jun
26
Fri
7:50 pm Senior Legion Baseball, Cozad at... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Senior Legion Baseball, Cozad at... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Jun 26 @ 7:50 pm – 11:00 pm
Jun
28
Sun
6:00 pm Seven Valley’s Rodeo
Seven Valley’s Rodeo
Jun 28 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
KRVN will be Blazing New Trails this summer and our next stop on the journey is the Seven Valley’s Rodeo in Callaway. We will be there from 6 to 8pm on Sunday, June 28th. Stop[...]
Jul
4
Sat
10:30 am Sumner 4th of July Celebration
Sumner 4th of July Celebration
Jul 4 @ 10:30 am – 1:00 pm
4th of July in Sumner is THE place to be and that’s where you’ll find KRVN, The River and KAMI. Look for the 2020 Chevy Blazer in the parade at 10:30. We’ll have candy too. [...]
Jul
9
Thu
7:50 pm Senior Legion Baseball Hi-Line a... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Senior Legion Baseball Hi-Line a... @ KAMI 92.7 FM, 100.1 FM & 1580am
Jul 9 @ 7:50 pm – 11:00 pm
Blogs
Yocom recognized by Big Ten
BY Jayson Jorgensen | June 10, 2020
Cozad native Sarah Yocom-Honored by Big Ten-Photo Courtesy Huskers.com
© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information