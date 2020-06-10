class="post-template-default single single-post postid-466561 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
Yocom recognized by Big Ten | KRVN Radio

Yocom recognized by Big Ten

BY Jayson Jorgensen | June 10, 2020
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Yocom recognized by Big Ten
Cozad native Sarah Yocom-Honored by Big Ten-Photo Courtesy Huskers.com

Lincoln-Sarah Yocom of Cozad is one of 13 Nebraska softball student-athletes who were recognized as Academic All-Big Ten honorees on Wednesday, when the conference announced its spring and at-large Academic All-Big Ten Teams. This spring the junior from Cozad played in 14 games for the Huskers with nine starts at shortstop before the season was stopped due to the Coronovirus outbreak.

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: