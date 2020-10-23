York takes down Lexington in regular-season finale

YORK- It was a tight battle all the way to the end but it was the York Dukes who were able to beat the Lexington Minutemen 14-7. York got the scoring started in the second quarter at the 8:28 mark as Marley Jensen capped off a 17 play drive with a one-yard touchdown run to make the score 6-0. Lexington countered with a 74-yard touchdown pass from Kaden West to Harold Pineda and the Minutemen led 7-6 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Jake Erwin punched it in for the Dukes from five yards out and they converted the extra point to make it 14-7 with 7:32 remaining in the third quarter. York closed the door on Lexington’s comeback as Chase Cotton intercepted West’s pass with 1:21 left in the game.

Unofficially, West had 160 yards and a touchdown pass for the Minutemen. Erwin led the Dukes with 123 yards rushing and a score.

With the loss Lexington falls to 3-5. York improved to 3-5. The Class B State Playoff brackets will be released Saturday morning.